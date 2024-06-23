Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 63086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Tarku Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.
Tarku Resources Company Profile
Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.
