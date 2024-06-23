Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.69 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 61.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after buying an additional 31,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

