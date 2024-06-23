Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after buying an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $1,721,743.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,988,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,864,170.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

