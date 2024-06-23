Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 7,377 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $8,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $8,143,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

