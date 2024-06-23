Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 256 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.20.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $290.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.22. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

