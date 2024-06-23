Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $196,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,397,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,865,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,946,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

