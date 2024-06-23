Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.
AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
