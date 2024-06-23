Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Shares of TDY opened at $388.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

