TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 4.4%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 1,727,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,833,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.