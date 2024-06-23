The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.06

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $10.40. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 16,033 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 207,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 92,220 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 239,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

