The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $964.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

