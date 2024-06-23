The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $168.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.