The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,601,000 after buying an additional 2,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,475,000 after buying an additional 2,268,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $168.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

