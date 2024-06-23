The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.39

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and traded as low as $22.88. The RMR Group shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 111,790 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $726.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $238.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 71,549 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 246,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.



The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

