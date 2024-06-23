The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.31% of Simply Good Foods worth $44,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $20,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.57 million. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

