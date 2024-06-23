Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $618.11 million for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 5.17%.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.