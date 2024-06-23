Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading 1% Higher

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 32,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 40,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
