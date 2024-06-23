Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 22,484 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average daily volume of 10,368 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

