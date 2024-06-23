Traders Purchase High Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 29,393 put options on the company. This is an increase of 118% compared to the typical volume of 13,468 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JETS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of JETS opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

