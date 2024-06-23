Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 169,717 shares traded.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $82.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 434,352 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

