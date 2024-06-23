TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $574.69

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 574.69 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.48). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.16), with a volume of 268,628 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 574.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 582.08. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

