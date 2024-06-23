Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $89,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

TSN opened at $56.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

