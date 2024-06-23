Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

NYSE UNP opened at $226.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

