UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $482.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

