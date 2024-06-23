UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $482.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.94.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

