Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $63,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $209.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $211.02.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

