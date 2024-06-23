Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.30

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

