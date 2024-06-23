Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.