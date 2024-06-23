Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE VHI opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

