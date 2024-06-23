Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE VHI opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.38.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
