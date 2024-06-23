Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 370,234 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Pembina Pipeline worth $743,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

