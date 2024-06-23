Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 467,196 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $737,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

