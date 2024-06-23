Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 881,613 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $774,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,073 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,274,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.75.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

