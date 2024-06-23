Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.22% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $779,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,433,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,467,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $145,583,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

