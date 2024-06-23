Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,569,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $753,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,928,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after buying an additional 2,498,942 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,530,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,780,000 after buying an additional 1,614,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,495,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,180 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

