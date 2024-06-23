Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.49% of H&R Block worth $708,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in H&R Block by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

