Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.97% of Whirlpool worth $796,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $160.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

