Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,626,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.24% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $787,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

