Vanguard Group Inc. Has $727.22 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,896,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bruker worth $727,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,367,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,452,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in Bruker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,846,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Bruker Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.02 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

