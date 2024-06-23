Vanguard Group Inc. Has $737.63 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,238,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.66% of Apartment Income REIT worth $737,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

