Vanguard Group Inc. Has $747.89 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,715,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $747,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.62%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

