Vanguard Group Inc. Has $759.32 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $759,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,873 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

