Vanguard Group Inc. Has $773.01 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.87% of Oshkosh worth $773,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $80.07 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.67.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.