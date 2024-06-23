Vanguard Group Inc. Has $790.55 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,731,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $790,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $60.85 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.