Vanguard Group Inc. Has $802.73 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $802,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

