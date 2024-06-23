Vanguard Group Inc. Has $803.89 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.22% of TechnipFMC worth $803,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $6,836,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 106,884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

FTI opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

