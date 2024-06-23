Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $771,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIO opened at $287.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.47. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

