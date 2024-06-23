Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,203,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $718,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IONS

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.