Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 228,521 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213,958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 228,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.38% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $766,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,122 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 298,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,842 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.