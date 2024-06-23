Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,825,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Robinhood Markets worth $711,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $8,299,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,230,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 519,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.6 %

HOOD stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at $15,244,560.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.