Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $243.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average is $238.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.